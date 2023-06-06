After a four-year hiatus, AMC Theaters will once again offer its summer movie camp program, where customers can see select movies at participating theaters for $3 or $5 during the summer season.

Guests can see a movie for $3 plus tax on Wednesdays and $5 plus tax on Saturdays from May to August.

Fourteen movies will rotate through the program throughout the summer, including recent and future releases such as “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and “Trolls World Tour.”

The program will be available at approximately 400 AMC locations throughout the U.S., including every AMC Classic location in the circuit, officials said.

The full list of movie titles and when they will be in theaters is as follows:

June 7: “DC League of Super Pets”

June 10 and June 14: “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

June 17 and June 21: “Paw Patrol: The Movie”

June 24/ June 28: “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish”

June 30 and July 5: “Kung Fu Panda”

July 8 and July 12: “Trolls: World Tour”

July 15 and July 19: “Mummies”

July 22 and July 26: “The Secret Life of Pets”

July 29 and Aug. 2: “The Boss Baby: Family Business”

Aug.5 and Aug.9: “Shrek 2”

Aug.11 and Aug.16: “Sing 2”

Aug. 19 and Aug. 23: “The Croods: A New Age “

Aug. 26 and Aug. 30: “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”

Tickets for these showings are currently available on the AMC Theaters website or app.