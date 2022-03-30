Oak View Group, one of the world’s leading developers of stadiums and arenas, has acquired 25 acres in Las Vegas for a $3-billion sports and entertainment complex.

The huge project, located about 10 minutes from the strip, includes a 20,000-seat arena intended to lure a professional basketball team to Sin City.

Vegas is already home to NFL and NHL teams, so an NBA franchise seems all but inevitable. It’s been reported for months that the league is interested in expanding to America’s playground.

“Las Vegas is the entertainment capital and so what we have to build is the best we have ever built for Las Vegas,” Oak View CEO Tim Leiweke told CNBC.

Leiweke is the former chief exec of Los Angeles-based AEG Worldwide, which bills itself as “the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company.”

The Vegas project is slated for groundbreaking next year and will be near Interstate 15 and I-215, and adjacent to a new high-speed rail station.

The arena alone is expected to cost $1 billion.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said last year that while the league isn’t yet ready to expand, Las Vegas would be in the running for a franchise.

If you build it, the saying goes, they will come.

Oak View is clearly wagering that they know how it will all play out.