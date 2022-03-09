Are you in the market for a slightly used super yacht?

What should be done with the multimillion-dollar super yachts seized from Russian oligarchs by European authorities?

I put that question to Twitter and received some solid suggestions:

Sell them off and give the money to Ukraine.

Use them to house Ukrainian refugees.

Sink them so they can serve as reefs for our fishy friends.

As it happens, though, it’s not entirely clear what can be done with these mega boats, or the villas that similarly got snatched up as part of sanctions on Russia and Vladimir Putin’s inner circle of wealthy Russian businessmen.

That’s because under the laws of the United States and most European countries, seized assets remain the property of those they were seized from.

Which is to say, you can’t sell off the super yachts or transfer their ownership elsewhere.

The only way that would be possible is if the assets can be shown to have been part of a crime or represent proceeds from criminal activities.

If so, then, yes, you could sink them or give them to Ukraine or do whatever you like. But proving a criminal connection is difficult with billionaires and could take years.

For right now, these things are super-expensive white elephants.