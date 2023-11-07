This week saw Kraft Heinz announcing a new pickle-flavored ketchup. Not to be outdone in the goofy-food sweepstakes, Baskin-Robbins is stepping up with a Thanksgiving-themed ice cream.

As in much of what you might find on the table at a typical feast.

The new flavor, dubbed “Turkey Day Fixin’s,” features the untraditional ice-cream sensations of sweet potato, spice, cornbread pieces and swirls of cranberry sauce.

No, really.

“We continue to push the boundaries of flavor innovation at Baskin-Robbins and wanted to bring a unique scoop to the table that deliciously encapsulates all the sweet and savory flavors from your favorite Thanksgiving sides,” Hannah Suits, Baskin-Robbins’ director of brand marketing, said in a statement.

She called Turkey Day Fixin’s “a delicious and innovative take on holiday favorites.”

And if you’re wondering if that’s potentially the biggest misfire in the company’s history, think again.

A case study of Baskin-Robbins’ growth noted “a lot of failures” on the company’s road to greatness as it toyed with new tastes.

Among them were “Ketchup ice-cream,” which no doubt excited our friends at Heinz, as well as “Grape Britain” and “Gummy Gummy Gum Drops.”

That last one reportedly contained hard candy that “broke people’s teeth off.”

Bits of cornbread, by comparison, is relatively tame.