Amazon has finalized its $8.5-billion purchase of fabled movie and TV studio MGM, making the James Bond and Rocky franchises part of the Prime Video library.

The deal gives Amazon a catalog of more than 4,000 MGM films and 17,000 TV episodes.

“MGM has a nearly century-long legacy of producing exceptional entertainment, and we share their commitment to delivering a broad slate of original films and television shows to a global audience,” Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

“We welcome MGM employees, creators, and talent to Prime Video and Amazon Studios, and we look forward to working together to create even more opportunities to deliver quality storytelling to our customers.”

The 007 franchise alone has raked in billions of dollars over the last six decades. The most recent Bond movie, “No Time to Die,” earned more than $770 million worldwide since its October release.

Other prominent MGM franchises include “RoboCop,” “Legally Blonde” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” not to mention classics such as “The Magnificent Seven,” “Thelma & Louise” and “The Silence of the Lambs.”

Oh, and Amazon also gets the Epix streaming network as part of the package.

Content is king when it comes to streaming, and Amazon now has a library that rivals those of Netflix, HBO and other top-shelf services.

That will undoubtedly leave less well-heeled streamers shaken, not stirred.