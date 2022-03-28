Boxers or briefs?

No, wrong question.

Are guys buying boxers or briefs?

That question, according to former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan, can tell you a lot about the course of the economy.

Believe it or not, there’s really an index that tracks sales of gentlemen’s unmentionables.

According to CNN, U.S. sales of men’s underwear fell sharply from 2007 to 2009, which, perhaps not coincidentally, was when we all experienced the Great Recession.

Sales of men’s undergarments picked up again in 2010 as the economy recovered.

That’s not exactly a scientific way of making economic predictions, but every little data point helps.

There’s also a “skyscraper index” that correlates construction of really tall buildings with periods of boom and bust, not to mention a “lipstick index” that reads the economic tea leaves of cosmetic sales.

But an underwear index?

Years ago, NPR correspondent Robert Krulwich said Greenspan told him that “the garment that is most private is male underpants, because nobody sees it except people in the locker room, and who cares?”

Such sales tend to hold fairly steady year after year, “so on those few occasions where it dips, that means that men are so pinched that they are deciding not to replace underpants,” Greenspan believed.

As noted above, the data suggest there may be something to this.

A recent report forecast that underwear sales will grow at least through 2027.

So perhaps we can all rest easy.