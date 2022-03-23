File under “no duh.”

A new survey breaks little ground in determining that many of us find at least some of our coworkers to be really annoying. But it does offer some insights as to what drives colleagues crazy.

Interrupting others is what cheeses off nearly half (48%) of the roughly 2,000 people surveyed.

Taking credit for other people’s work was cited as a chief annoyance by 47% of respondents.

Forty-five percent said they could do with less sharing of personal info.

Colleagues not doing their fair share of work was cited by 42% of workers.

And arrogance among coworkers was a pet peeve for 41% of those surveyed.

The survey was done by a company called Quality Logo Products, which prints business logos onto stuff such as T-shirts and mugs.

Yeah, I know: Not exactly an ivory-tower institution. Still, the findings are intriguing.

More than half of respondents (57%) said they’ve quit a job or considered quitting because of an annoying coworker. I’ve been there. You probably have too.

The close quarters of most offices don’t help.

“In-office employees are more likely to be annoyed with their colleagues than their remote counterparts,” the survey found. “And, 72% of in-office workers get annoyed at least a few times a week.”

Being messy was the most commonly cited in-office annoyance. Others included talking too loudly on the phone and “eating smelly food.”

To all my friends at KTLA, I humbly apologize.