The therapy is available at CVS outlets in Long Beach, Los Angeles, Rancho Cucamonga, Riverside, Santa Clarita and Thousand Oaks. (Getty Images)

Feeling blue? Help may be just around the corner.

CVS is adding mental health treatment to its Minute Clinics at a half-dozen Southern California drugstores.

The therapy is available at CVS outlets in Long Beach, Los Angeles, Rancho Cucamonga, Riverside, Santa Clarita and Thousand Oaks.

“We continue to see a need for accessible mental health care across the country,” Sheryl Burke, senior vice president of corporate social responsibility, said in a recent statement.

Adding counseling and therapy to Minute Clinics makes treatment more convenient and accessible for many people.

It’s also recognition by a major healthcare player that mental health is just as important as physical well-being.

CVS says about 80% of its patients report a decline in depression symptoms after meeting with a therapist.

Sometimes just verbalizing feelings, or simply being heard, can help a stressed or anxious person feel better.

Therapists and counselors working with CVS will accept most major health plans.

Also check with your employer. Many workplaces offer limited coverage for employee well-being, including mental health.

Bottom line: If you’re feeling blue, you don’t have to just live with it or ride it out. Help is available.