CVS Health excitedly announced Tuesday that it will change how it reimburses pharmacies for sales of prescription drugs to introduce more transparency to the market.

It presented the change, which won’t be implemented until 2025, as a breakthrough for customers.

Prem Shah, CVS’ chief pharmacy officer, said in a statement that the switch represents “a foundational step towards more pricing clarity for consumers.”

That remains to be seen.

Currently, pharmacy reimbursement reflects the opaque pricing of industry middlemen who may pay little heed to how much a drug actually costs.

Under CVS’ new plan, reimbursements will be based on a drug’s wholesale price, with a set markup for customers and a set fee for middlemen.

Which is to say, CVS will operate pretty much how most other businesses have been operating for centuries — adding a profit margin to wholesale costs.

So the new approach isn’t so much revolutionary as a fallback to a business model the company should have been using all along.

Fun fact: Americans spend about $1,200 a year on prescription meds, more than any other country.

CVS, which calls its new approach “CostVantage,” says this method “evolves the traditional pharmacy reimbursement model and brings greater transparency and simplicity to the system.”

It has the added benefit of staying ahead of bills now pending in Congress that would crack down on drug pricing and force the industry to be more open about how much patients are being charged.

And if the new approach is so preferable, why wait more than a year to roll it out?

And why didn’t CVS do it sooner, seeing as virtually all other retailers already base their pricing on passing along wholesale costs and tacking on an extra amount for retail profit?

The company has yet to address those questions.

One other thing worth noting: While CVS proudly says many drugs will be cheaper for consumers under the new method, some will be more expensive.

Why? That’s something else for the company to make clear.