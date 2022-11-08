Twitter has about 24 million users in India. Only the U.S. and Japan have more.

India has a population of nearly 1.4 billion people.

About 24 million of them are Twitter users. Only the United States and Japan have more people on Twitter.

Yet according to Bloomberg, Elon Musk, Twitter’s sole proprietor, has just sacked 90% of his staff in India.

Prior to Musk acquiring the global social-media platform for a staggering $44 billion, Twitter had about 200 employees in the world’s second-most populous country (after China).

Now, apparently, it has only about 12.

Twitter hasn’t commented on the report. Bloomberg is citing “people familiar with the matter” who asked “not to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.”

Indians apparently make active use of Twitter. The country’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, has more than 84 million followers.

“It’s unclear how Twitter expects to moderate that discourse with its newly reduced staff in the country, which has more than 100 languages,” Bloomberg noted.

This raises concerns about Twitter’s content moderation around the world. Fewer cooks in the kitchen can only mean more troublesome ingredients getting into the food, as it were.

The cutbacks also suggest Musk is focused primarily on turning things around in the United States and is giving short shrift to the rest of the world.

If so, he’s being remarkably short-sighted about Twitter’s growth prospects.

Around 70% of the India layoffs involved workers in the product and engineering departments, Bloomberg said.

Staff in the marketing communications and public policy sections also were sent packing.

Musk has fired about half of Twitter’s roughly 7,500 employees worldwide. He said cutbacks were needed because the company loses millions of dollars every day.

As a former newspaperman, I can say from experience that media products don’t generally improve with fewer staffers.

But more junk can get published.

Is that where Twitter is going?