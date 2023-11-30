Disney+ subscribers can unlock special perks for a limited time, ranging from discounted Disney merchandise to free Marvel comics.

The streaming company unveiled the Disney+ Perks website, a hub for discounts on all things Disney. The website is the company’s way of “saying thank you’ for being the best part of our story this holiday season.”

Subscribers can take advantage of the discounts until Jan 31, 2024.

Here are some of the discounts subscribers can enjoy

20% discount on Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora PC game

$5 Fandango promo code to use toward a movie ticket to see Disney’s newest film “Wish”

Bundle of over 30 free Marvel Digital Comics

50% off a D23 Gold Membership

Free gift from Disney Emoji Blitz

15% off of Disney-inspired products at Funko

15% off of Disney-inspired merchandise at Loungefly

20% off of Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition at Best Buy

Free, exclusive digital rewards on Disney Movie Insiders

15% off of vinyl and collectibles from Disney Music Emporium

Other discounts for a Walmart+ membership and Walt Disney World vacation will come to the website in the near future. Disney+ subscribers can also enter for a chance to win a trip aboard the Disney Treasure, the company’s newest cruise ship.

To enter the contest, subscribers must also be a D23: The Official Disney Fan Club member.

In August, the Walt Disney Co. reported another drop in subscriber count, the second quarter in a row the streaming service has shed viewers.

Disney also raised prices for its ad-free versions of Disney+ and Hulu. In October, the Disney+ version will rise to $14 while Hulu will increase to $18.