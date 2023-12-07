If you’re a dog owner and you’ve been thinking that there just aren’t enough flavored beverages for pooches, worry no more.

A company called Jones Soda Co. has rolled out dog sodas. That is, sodas for dogs, not flavored like dogs.

The new Jones Craft Dog Soda comes in three tasty (for dogs) flavors: beef, chicken, and turkey and gravy.

“We here at Jones love our four-legged friends as much as the next person,” the company says on its website.

“So, the mad scientists we have working behind the scenes developed a beverage that is just as tasty for dogs as Jones Soda is for humans. And, to top it off, we added a pinch of good-for-you stuff to keep their joints jumping.”

In fact, the company says the canine coolers are sufficiently good-for-you that humans can enjoy them too (if beef-flavored soda is your cup of, um, beef).

But they’re pricey. A four-pack of dog soda will run you $25.

Or you can follow this handy pro tip: What I do when my dog is thirsty is I hold my dog’s bowl under the tap and fill it for free.

I have yet to hear any complaints from my furry friend.