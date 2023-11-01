DoorDash users who place orders without any tips for the delivery driver could wait longer to receive their items.

“Dashers can pick and choose which orders they want to do. Orders can take longer to be accepted by Dashers tend to result in a slower delivery,” a DoorDash alert said, according to articles and screenshots posted to social media.

DoorDash users will only see the notification if they didn’t tip their delivery driver, also known as Dashers. Once receiving the notification, users can add a tip or continue without one.

Customers can leave a tip when they first place the order and after it’s delivered.

The delivery company confirmed to KTLA that the new alert system is a part of the new reminder screen pilot program.

“As independent contractors, Dashers have full freedom to accept or reject offers based on what they view as valuable and rewarding,” DoorDash spokesperson Jenn Rosenberg said in a statement.

“While the vast majority of customers do leave a tip, offers that don’t include a tip can be seen as less desirable – this impacts our entire community, leading to longer wait times for customers, orders sitting longer at merchants, and less value for Dashers.”

Rosenberg also explained that the goal of the reminder screen pilot program is to create a positive experience for all its users.

DoorDash said its dashers’ earnings depend on when and where they deliver items to customers. Drivers will always earn a base pay, which is calculated based on the “estimated time, distance, and desirability of the order,” according to the DoorDash website.

Drivers can also earn money from tips and promotions.

In 2022, “well over” 6 million people delivered orders worldwide and collectively earned over $13 billion.