One of America’s most popular fast food restaurants is opening a new location in the Antelope Valley, and you won’t need (or be able) to get out of your car to order.

Chick-fil-A will be opening a drive-thru-only restaurant in Lancaster on Thursday, according to the Antelope Valley Press. The fast food company says the new operation will bring in 120 full- and part-time jobs to the local community.

The new restaurant is located at 1331 W. Avenue K. The new location will offer drive-thru ordering, outdoor seating and a walk-up window for carry-out orders. The restaurant will also offer on-site parking for those wishing to eat on the spot.

It’ll be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday but will be closed Sundays as part of Chick-fil-A’s longstanding corporate guidelines.

As part of the special grand opening, Chick-fil-A is recognizing 100 “local heroes” in the Lancaster community, and awarding them with free entrees for an entire year.

The global Chick-fil-A corporation will also be making a $25,000 to Feeding America in honor of its newest restaurant.

Chick-fil-A is based in Atlanta but has a wide reach across the United States. The company says this new Lancaster location is one of more than 100 restaurant operating in the greater Los Angeles area.