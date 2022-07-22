After two years of being swamped with consumer complaints about those cruddy auto-warranty robocalls, the Federal Communications Commission is at last ordering a crackdown.

But don’t hold your breath.

The FCC says about a dozen individuals and companies — many based in California — are responsible for the bulk of these annoying calls, which typically try to trick you into connecting by saying your car warranty may be expired.

If you do connect, you’ll be pitched for new coverage that probably will be more expensive and less reliable than what a dealer offers.

The FCC has instructed phone companies to no longer carry calls from those dozen or so malefactors bothering people on a daily basis.

“We are not going to tolerate robocall scammers or those that help make their scams possible,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement. “Consumers are out of patience and I’m right there with them.”

Me too.

Here’s the catch, though: The FCC acknowledges that the robocallers have purchased access to about half a million phone numbers.

That means when one number is identified by phone companies as being hinky, the caller just switches to another number. And on and on.

Whac-A-Mole is the appropriate metaphor here.

While it’s good that government and industry are finally working together to address this headache, your best bet is still to register with the Do Not Call list and to manually block spam numbers after each call.

That won’t put a stop to them. But, little by little, it chips away at these guys’ ability to reach you.

And any progress in that regard is good progress.