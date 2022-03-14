Former Disney CEO: ‘I’m going to the Metaverse!’

Bob Iger, who ran Walt Disney Co. from 2005 to early 2020, has a new gig: A seat on the board of a Los Angeles tech company.

Iger, 71, is joining (and investing in) Genies Inc., which helps celebrities and other users create avatars for online interactions in the burgeoning Metaverse.

What does that mean? It means Genies creates cartoonish stand-ins for people to interact in what Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and other Silicon Valley bigwigs hope will be a virtual-reality-fueled amping up of the internet.

The money for something as esoteric as that apparently lies in charging people for avatar creations and then charging them again (and again) for digital clothes and accessories — you know, getting people to shell out real money for things that have no value in the real world.

“Imagine, you know, letting someone buy a Mickey Mouse avatar and customizing it in a way that not only would we never allow it before, but it was kind of hard to do in the physical world,” Iger told the Wall Streeet Journal.

Genies signed partnerships with Universal Music Group NV and Warner Music Group last year, and reportedly counts Cardi B, Rihanna and Justin Bieber among its users.

I’ve been skeptical about these so-called Metaverse plays. It’s not yet clear that billions of people worldwide will invest in VR gear and seek to shop and socialize online in the form of colorful avatars.

But I’m paying more attention to Genies thanks to Iger. His tenure at Disney was extraordinary, marked by the company’s acquisition of Marvel and Star Wars, not to mention many other shrewd business moves.

If Iger thinks the future is in goofy online encounters, who am I to say otherwise?