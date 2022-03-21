As the ecosystem of dating apps becomes increasingly specialized, it should surprise no one that there’s now a service for single parents.

Match — one of the heavyweights in the online dating world — is introducing Stir, billed as a site “where single parents date.”

“Having kids shouldn’t be a dealbreaker when dating,” Dinh Thi Bui, vice president of new verticals at Match Group, said in a statement.

“We’re dedicated to giving single parents a dating experience where they are celebrated and feel like they can be themselves,” he said. “Our hope is that they can truly focus on having a personal life beyond navigating parenthood.”

Or at least schedule some play dates with a little ooh-la-la.

Online dating services are increasingly focused on niche segments of the population with shared interests. JDate and Christian Mingle target people with similar religious backgrounds. Our Time is for singles over 50.

Stir is there for singletons with kids — a potentially substantial demographic considering that almost half of U.S. marriages end in divorce.

“Finding a date night between two single-parent schedules can be challenging between kids’ activities and co-parenting arrangements,” says Match.

“In fact, one in four single parents (27%) say coordinating schedules typically prevents them from going on dates.”

Find a need and fill it, they say in business schools.