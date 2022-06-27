Leonardo Del Vecchio, chairman of eyewear behemoth EssilorLuxottica, has died aged 87, his company said Monday.

“Leonardo Del Vecchio was a great Italian,” European Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni tweeted. “His story, from orphanage to leadership of a business empire, seems like a story from another time.”

His story, for better or worse, is also why you pay so much for glasses.

Through a series of mergers, acquisitions and shrewd licensing deals, Del Vecchio turned EssilorLuxottica into an economic juggernaut that exercised near-monopoly control over the global eyewear industry.

As I reported in a series of columns for the Los Angeles Times, EssilorLuxottica either owns or controls virtually every top eyewear brand, including Armani, Brooks Bros., Burberry, Chanel, Coach, Oakley, Oliver Peoples, Polo and Ray-Ban.

The company is also the largest manufacturer and distributor of lenses, controlling leading brands such as Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Foster Grant and Transitions.

But wait, there’s more. EssilorLuxottica now owns or operates LensCrafters, Pearle Vision, Sunglass Hut, Target Optical, EyeBuyDirect and FramesDirect.

And because Paris-based EssilorLuxottica also owns the EyeMed vision plan, it has enormous influence over independent optical shops. Its reach extends to virtually every aspect of the eyewear market.

I chatted earlier this year with E. Dean Butler, the founder of LensCrafters, who now works as an independent industry consultant.

I told him about my recent purchase of (EssilorLuxottica) frames and (EssilorLuxottica) lenses that listed for $822 but cost me $445 with my (EssilorLuxottica) EyeMed discount.

I asked Butler how much it actually cost to manufacture those glasses. He put the figure at “not more than $25.”

Butler said his estimate didn’t include labor and other overhead costs. So let’s double his $25 manufacturing estimate. No, let’s triple it.

With a factory cost of $75, the retail markup for my glasses was 996%. The markup with my vision plan was 493%.

Del Vecchio was obviously an exceptional businessman. He turned bits of plastic into a multibillion-dollar empire.

But make no mistake: When a company is marking up prices by nearly 1,000% for healthcare, that’s not capitalism.

It’s price gouging.