Here’s why trading off of economic news is frequently a sucker’s bet

The headline on the labor front is that 475,000 private-sector jobs were created last month, according to payroll processor ADP.

But another aspect of Wednesday’s report should be of equal interest to anyone who dabbles in the stock market.

ADP revised its January jobs figure from a loss of 301,000 jobs to a gain of 509,000 jobs.

That’s a roughly 800,000-job swing — and it serves as an object lesson for small investors about the danger of trading off of economic news.

Anyone who sold stock last month amid worries about plunging employment was grossly misinformed. The reality, as we now know, is that more than half a million jobs were created.

Which is to say, it was a reason to celebrate, not panic.

“Last month, large companies showed they are well-poised to compete with higher wages and benefit offerings, and posted the strongest reading since the early days of the pandemic recovery,” said Nela Richardson, ADP’s chief economist.

Always keep in mind that monthly economic stats should be taken with a grain of salt. They’re frequently revised weeks later as more data come spilling in.

Mind you, 800,000-job swings are highly unusual, but we live in unusual times.

Keep in mind also that ADP uses different secret sauce to come up with its numbers than the Labor Department, which releases monthly tallies of private- and public-sector job creation.

The two stats, therefore, can often be far apart.

Economists expect Friday’s official report to show that 440,000 jobs were created February.

That number, too, would be subject to revision.