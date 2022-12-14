Extreme weather and a citrus disease is expected to result in Florida’s smallest orange crop since World War II.

Everything’s pricier these days, but some products are especially costly. Eggs, for example, have surged in price because of bird flu.

And now orange juice is about to get more expensive.

A double whammy of extreme weather and a disease affecting citrus is expected to result in Florida’s smallest orange crop since World War II.

Florida is expected to produce 20 million boxes of oranges this season, according to the Department of Agriculture. If so, this would be a 51% decline from the prior year.

It also would be the most meager crop since the 1930s.

Needless to say, that level of scarcity almost certainly will drive prices higher — possibly a lot higher depending on demand.

Orange juice makers will look abroad for additional fruit, but a bump in imports also would raise retail costs.

Orange juice future prices already have climbed by about 42% this year. Higher wholesale prices almost always result in higher shelf prices at supermarkets.

And it’s not just OJ. The Consumer Price Index released Tuesday showed that supermarket prices were up by 12% in November from a year before — nearly double the 7.1% overall inflation rate.

A little apple juice, anyone?