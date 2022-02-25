Higher oil prices are unlikely to derail U.S. economic growth (for now)

Oil prices have topped $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 as Europe faces its most extensive military conflict since World War II.

So how will that play out on this side of the Atlantic?

Higher gas prices are a certainty, although how high they’ll go remains an open question. According to AAA, the national average Friday was about $3.60 a gallon. The Los Angeles average was closer to $4.80.

If hostilities continue in Ukraine, many energy analysts expect the national average to top $4 a gallon, which would translate to $5 or more in California.

Higher oil prices — say, $150 a barrel — could push the bite at the pump closer to $7 a gallon, some analysts predict.

How will this affect the U.S. economy? At this point, most economists say we’re well-positioned to weather the economic storm, and that growth should continue — albeit perhaps more slowly — as we gradually emerge from the clutches of Mean Mr. COVID.

“While we know it will definitely mean a reduction for the real spending by households [on other goods], there will be a positive impact on domestic oil production,” Paul Ashworth, chief North American economist for Capital Economics, told CNN.

Goldman Sachs estimates that U.S. economic growth could slow by about one-tenth of a percentage point for every $10 rise in the price of oil.

Higher energy costs could deter the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates too aggressively in coming months. This would help keep borrowing costs for consumers down.

Economists say it’s unlikely the U.S. economy will plunge into recession because of higher oil prices — as opposed to what happened during the Arab Oil Embargo in 1973 and Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait in 1990.

The big difference today is that the United States isn’t as dependent on foreign oil as it was back then. We’re also consuming less energy as a percentage of gross domestic product because of the sweeping shift to a service economy rather than a manufacturing economy.

What this means for you is that despite near-inevitable pain at the gas pump, and possibly higher consumer prices resulting from increased transportation costs, the U.S. economy should remain relatively strong.

Until, that is, something else arises to destabilize things. For now, consumers can only wait and see.