Twitter is now the internet’s Mordor, where a Dark Lord is marshaling orcs and goblins to dominate all of Middle Earth. (Getty Images)

For years I’ve been a Twitter power user. Which is to say, I’ve posted multiple times most days, actively engaged with followers and made a conscious effort to increase my reach on the platform.

You can now find me on Threads, the Twitter alternative cobbled together by Facebook parent Meta.

It’s not that I harbor a burning need to buddy up to Metameister Mark Zuckerberg. I don’t much care for Facebook and seldom use Instagram.

Like many Twitter users, though, I’ve found the platform increasingly unpleasant since Elon Musk acquired it for an insane $44 billion and proceeded to turn it into a playground for liars and bullies.

Twitter is no longer a town square where information and opinions can be safely shared. It’s now the internet’s Mordor, where a Dark Lord is marshaling orcs and goblins to dominate all of Middle Earth.

Which is to say, whatever fun that was once found on the platform is largely gone. Now you’re constantly looking over your shoulder to see if trolls are converging on you.

The fact that Musk is rebranding Twitter as “X” feels very much in keeping with the darker, watch-your-step mood that overshadows the service.

So why am I test-driving Threads instead of, say, Mastodon or Bluesky? Mostly because Threads has the financial and technological resources to give Twitter some serious competition.

But is Threads a good alternative? After 24 hours on the platform, my initial take is “not yet.”

Yes, there seems to be a more congenial vibe on Threads, as opposed to the Octagon of Twitter.

But much of what spills into Threads feeds is stuff you may not be interested in. And the design is less intuitive than Twitter — that is, it’s not as easy to navigate and interact with.

Replies apparently have to be clicked on individually instead of stacking beneath the original post, and it’s harder to feel a sense of discussion or conversation.

The lack of desktop publishing will eventually be a dealbreaker for me. I don’t want to keep picking up my phone when I’m sitting in front of a computer all day.

That said, Threads is clearly a work in progress, and one hopes Zuckerberg will move quickly to make the platform more functional and accessible.

Ultimately, though, Twitter is still the big dog, and the fact that Threads’ user-engagement numbers are dropping precipitously suggests Twitter isn’t going to be dethroned any time soon.

So I’m doing what many power users seem to be doing. I’m biding my time until either Musk comes to his senses (unlikely) or some other deep-pocketed tech player (hi, Google!) decides to buy Twitter and restore it to its former glory.

I’ll say this: Being a Twitter power user is amusing and a pleasant enough way to waste time.

But not being on Twitter, at least for a while, has its virtues as well.

It turns out Mordor isn’t much of a wish-you-were-here sort of destination.

My Threads handle is @david.lazarus.