The inflation rate was 3% in June. But prices for many goods are still rising. (Getty Images)

Make no mistake the economic news Wednesday was good. The inflation rate was 3% in June, down from 4% a month before and 9% a year ago.

So why did Wall Street give a muted reaction to the release of the Consumer Price Index?

One reason is that prices for many necessities are still rising, albeit at a slower pace. The average cost of car repairs, for example, was up 20% in June.

Pet food was 12% more expensive.

Bread, 11.5% higher in price.

Sugar, up 11%.

And millions of consumers are still reeling from high housing costs. Average rents rose by 8% last month.

That’s not to say the CPI was all gloom and doom. Egg prices were down 8%.

The cost of a new TV? Down 10%. Airline fares were down 19%.

The takeaway from Wednesday’s numbers is that 10 rate hikes over the last year are finally slowing the economy in a meaningful way, but we aren’t yet out of the woods.

That’s why Wall Street believes another quarter-point rate hike is all but certain this month.

Even so, traders’ relatively subdued reaction to the CPI suggests they aren’t yet sure what will happen when the Federal Reserve convenes in September.

A 3% inflation rate sounds great compared with 9% a year ago.

But the Fed wants a 2% rate. And chances are, it won’t throw in the towel until it gets there.