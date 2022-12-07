I’m a glasses wearer who finds the notion of shooting lasers into my eyes a bit troublesome, so I’ve never had Lasik surgery to improve my vision.

Maybe that’s for the best.

The Food and Drug Administration has issued draft guidance warning that patients receiving Lasik operations could experience double vision, dry eyes, difficulty driving at night and, sometimes, chronic eye pain.

Oh, and the agency says that even after the surgery, you might still need glasses.

The warning may be a surprise to the roughly half a million adults who every year undergo Lasik believing they face no such potential side effects.

Lasik surgery reshapes the cornea by cutting a thin flap and folding it back, refocusing how light reaches the retina. The procedure, costing thousands of dollars, typically takes less than 15 minutes per eye.

Lasik surgeons cite surveys showing that most people — up to 95% — are satisfied with the results.

Indeed, medical organizations representing surgeons and device manufacturers say the FDA is needlessly spooking patients with one-sided information.

The agency’s draft guidance goes so far as to say some Lasik patients have experienced severe depression after experiencing complications. Some have even considered suicide, the FDA says.

It’s early still. Federal officials will now weigh hundreds of responses as they prepare a final report.

Me, I’ll probably keep my distance.

My glasses-wearing brother had Lasik surgery years ago. At the time, he said he was very pleased with the outcome.

He now wears glasses again.