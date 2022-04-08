As the airline industry grapples with staffing shortages amid a surge in travel demand, JetBlue is offering flight attendants an extra $1,000 just for showing up to work.

To avoid the cancellations that have plagued other carriers, JetBlue will award the bonuses to all flight attendants who refrain from calling in sick or otherwise missing work between now and the end of May.

They can also score an additional $100 for filling in on open flights.

“The spring rewards programs comes at a time where every flight makes a difference as hours are tight and staffing levels are not where they need to be,” Ed Baklor, JetBlue’s head of customer care and programs, said in a memo to staffers seen by CNBC.

This is commendable.

It also raises an interesting question: Why don’t all businesses in all industries similarly reward employees for going the extra mile during especially busy or challenging periods?

Why don’t retailers routinely hand out bonuses to workers during the holiday season?

Why don’t restaurants pay staff more for working on Friday and Saturday nights?

Why don’t KTLA consumer reporters see a little sweetener for coaxing their cat into appearing on TV? (OK, maybe that last one isn’t entirely serious.)

It just makes economic sense. If you know your workforce is going to go above and beyond for a period, and you want to incentivize staff to do their best, you build rewards into the system.

Yes, JetBlue, like all airlines, is dealing with extraordinary circumstances, and is doing all it can to keep its aircraft flying.

But the principle is sound. If you want more from workers, show them you appreciate their efforts.

Not that I’m holding my breath on this one. Nor is my cat.