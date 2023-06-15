President Joe Biden met with representatives of Live Nation, SeatGeek and Airbnb on Thursday as part of his effort to crack down on so-called “junk fees” that add to the cost of purchases far beyond what consumers expect.

At the White House Thursday, Live Nation, which is based in Beverly Hills, California, announced that it will provide customers with upfront all-in pricing – meaning the actual purchase price including service charges and any other fees – for its owned venues by September and that Ticketmaster will give consumers the option to view all-in pricing upfront for other venues on the live-entertainment tickets platform.

“Fans typically know tickets will include service fees, but seeing the total cost from the start makes buying tickets easier and consistent with other retail shopping experiences,” Live Nation said in a statement.

SeatGeek, based in New York, will also unveil features to make it easier to browse for tickets with the true cost displayed.

President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, June 15, 2023, to highlight his administration’s push to end so-called junk fees that surprise customers. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

“These are just the latest private sector leaders who are responding to my call to action,” Biden said, referring to his promise to crack down on “junk fees” in his State of the Union address.

These types of fees include hefty service charges on concert tickets and hidden fees on vacation rental bookings, to resort fees commonly charged by hotels.

San Francisco-based Airbnb rolled out its all-in pricing tool in December after Biden first called on companies to stop hiding fees.

At Thursday’s event, he praised the actions of companies that have taken steps to be more transparent.

“I’m asking their competitors to follow suit and adopt an all-in pricing as well,” Biden said. “These actions matter and it’s inspiring companies to change their practices.”