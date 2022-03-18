It’s estimated that most Americans have had outstanding medical bills at one point or another, and medical debt is a leading cause of personal bankruptcies.

That may soon change.

The country’s biggest credit-reporting firms — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion — plan to strip most medical debt from people’s credit files.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the companies will start cleaning house in July. They’ll remove medical debt that was paid after debt collectors got involved.

Currently, such obligations remain a black mark on your credit report for up to seven years, making it harder to borrow money.

Going forward, new medical debt won’t be added to people’s credit files for a full year after being sent to collections.

The changes reflect the growing burden of stratospheric healthcare costs and the unfairness of patients being punished financially after receiving costly treatment.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau estimates that roughly $88 billion in medical bills is tarnishing the creditworthiness of American adults.

The credit agencies told the Journal that easing this burden “is an important step to support consumers in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“These changes reflect our ongoing commitment to helping facilitate access to fair and affordable credit for all consumers.”

They also reflect growing scrutiny by federal authorities over the frequently inescapable headache of dealing with unaffordable medical care.

The CFPB said this month that it would hold credit bureaus accountable for not doing enough to help people with erroneous medical debts.

This pending move by credit-reporting firms will help. But it will do nothing to address the larger problem of access to affordable treatment.