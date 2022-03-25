There will be some who are heartened by news that most U.S. households — 57% — paid no federal income tax last year.

After all, we were in the midst of a deadly pandemic and many Americans were struggling to get by.

Moreover, more than a few of us are opposed to taxation in virtually any form and will be grateful to see Uncle Sam playing a reduced financial role in people’s lives.

Here’s the thing, though: It’s expensive running a country the size and scope of the United States.

When tax revenue goes down but spending persists (which is almost always the case), the only alternative is to borrow more money.

Is it any wonder the national debt — our country’s credit card balance — now tops $30 trillion?

Which is why it should be a concern to everyone that the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center estimates more than half of U.S. households paid no federal income taxes for 2021. That’s up from 44% before the pandemic.

The organization cites COVID-related job losses, a decline in incomes, stimulus checks and tax credits as being largely responsible for the decline in tax revenue.

It expects the situation to improve as these circumstances change.

A Republican proposal is making the rounds for all Americans to pay at least $100 in income taxes, which could raise about $100 billion in revenue.

But the Tax Policy Center says this measure would be highly regressive. The vast majority of the tax increase — more than 80% — would be paid by households making about $54,000 or less.

Ninety-seven percent would be paid by those making less than about $100,000.

These are politically charged, highly complex matters. There are no easy solutions.

But anyone who’s ever tried to balance their household budget knows that spending more than you make is a recipe for financial disaster.

The same goes for the government.