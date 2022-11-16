Musk laid down an ultimatum: Agree in writing to work “long hours at high intensity” or receive three months worth of pay and get lost.

Is there a competition for America’s Worst Boss, kind of like People’s Sexiest Man Alive?

If so, Elon Musk wants to be in the running.

In an email to remaining Twitter employees Tuesday night, Musk laid down an ultimatum: Agree in writing to work “long hours at high intensity,” or receive three months worth of pay and get lost.

In one sense, this is classic Musk. He’s long had a reputation for managing with sticks rather than carrots.

He also is painfully aware that he’s spent $44 billion to acquire a company that he says is losing about $4 million a day — and that’s mostly his money now.

But Musk’s my-way-or-the-highway approach to corporate motivation seems like the wrong message at the wrong time.

Keep in mind, he’s already winnowed the Twitter herd by firing about 3,700 employees — employees who company managers identified as less-stellar workers.

By definition, therefore, Twitter’s remaining staff are the company’s top performers, the ones with a track record of getting stuff done.

And Musk’s message to them is “work harder.” Literally.

That’s not a choice many talented people will want to make at a time when there’s roughly two openings for every job seeker.

Moreover, Musk hasn’t exactly presented terms that favor Twitter’s interests.

He’s telling his best remaining people that they can either sign a loyalty oath pledging to work epic hours under intense pressure for a mercurial boss who could fire them at a moment’s notice … or they can have three months pay and find better jobs.

Gosh, there’s a toughie, huh?

Twitter workers have until 5 p.m. Thursday to agree to Musk’s terms or make themselves scarce.