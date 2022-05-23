Give Elon Musk this much credit: He’s persistent.

As his $44-billion acquisition of Twitter grows less attractive amid a bumpy ride for tech stocks, the Tesla chief executive keeps indicating that he’s eager to renegotiate the deal.

Over the weekend, a “social media influencer” named Ian Miles Cheong tweeted that “if 25% of the users are bots then the Twitter acquisition deal should cost 25% less.”

“Absolutely,” Musk replied.

This is in line with Musk’s recent tweets suggesting he bought a pig in a poke because he had no idea there could be many fake accounts on the social-media platform.

The message he seems to be sending both to Twitter’s board and to financial markets is that he was misled into thinking Twitter’s user base is bigger than it really is.

The problem with Musk’s seeming negotiating tactic is that it doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.

For years, Twitter has said in regulatory filings that it believes only about 5% of accounts are fake — or “bots” — but that the actual percentage could be higher.

If Musk had done his due diligence before agreeing to the $44-billion purchase price, he’d have known that the number of fake accounts is a moving target.

It’s unclear if Musk is truly surprised to learn this or if he’s just using the matter of bots as a way to rejigger or walk away from the deal.

Either way, Twitter has declared that the terms of the deal are the terms of the deal, and that it has no intention of letting Musk off the hook.

Under the conditions of the takeover, Musk would have to pay Twitter $1 billion for walking away. But it also appears he could face a breach-of-contract lawsuit under certain circumstances that would make his payout larger.

Musk is the world’s richest person. A multibillion-dollar settlement won’t ruin him.

That said, the words “multibillion-dollar settlement” can’t be music to Musk’s ears.