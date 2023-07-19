Netflix has done away with its most affordable ad-free option for subscribers.

Netflix has removed its $9.99 advertising-free Basic plan in the United States and in the United Kingdom.

The move doesn’t affect people who already have the Basic plan, but it does force new subscribers to either sign up for a $6.99 Standard with Ads tier, the $15.49 Standard without Ads tier, or the $19.99 Premium option.

“The Basic plan is no longer available for new or rejoining members,” Netflix posted on its FAQ page as of Wednesday morning. “If you are currently on the Basic plan, you can remain on this plan until you change plans or cancel your account.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix executives said the ad tier draws higher revenue per subscriber than the Basic tier they just got rid of.

Netflix launched its ad-supported plan late last year and, in May 2023, began cracking down aggressively on password sharing.