As if we didn’t have enough to worry about, welcome to the Great Manure Shortage.

Some fertilizers have more than doubled in price because of the Ukraine war, raising costs for U.S. farmers that will inevitably be passed along to consumers in the form of higher food costs.

Russia and Ukraine are responsible for a significant percentage of ingredients for commercial fertilizers.

“It is a huge problem,” Tony Will, chief executive of CF Industries, a leading manufacturer and distributor of fertilizers, told CNBC.

“It’s a confluence of factors, unprecedented demand coupled with a huge fall off in supply availability, only just exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and what’s going on with exports coming out of Russia and Ukraine.”

Prices for wheat, corn and other major crops are soaring as the war disrupts global supply chains. Because these are ingredients for many, many food products, prices at the supermarket continue to climb.

Not surprisingly, U.S. livestock producers are rapidly selling out of available manure — there just isn’t enough poop to go around.

Meanwhile, the natural gas needed to produce industrial fertilizers is in increasingly short supply because Russia is a major supplier, and its exports are limited by Western economic sanctions.

Stir it all together and for consumers it means higher food costs at a time when all consumer prices are rising at the fastest clip in 40 years.

It’s a situation that’s, well, it rhymes with “city.”