The word “free” crops up a lot in ads for TurboTax, one of the leading tax-preparation software products.

In fact, according to the Federal Trade Commission, this is a “deceptive claim” and most users will be charged a fee to file their taxes.

The FTC is suing TurboTax maker Intuit and seeking a temporary restraining order to stop the company from suggesting there’s no cost to using its product.

“Much of Intuit’s advertising for TurboTax conveys the message that consumers can file their taxes for free using TurboTax, even going so far as to air commercials in which almost every word spoken is the word ‘free,'” the FTC says in its complaint, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

Intuit countered that the FTC’s allegations are “simply not credible.” The company says it will fight the lawsuit.

However this plays out, the FTC is correct to crack down on any marketing that, deliberately or inadvertently, might mislead consumers.

If nothing else, the FTC seems to make a reasonable point that by using the word “free” again and again in its ads, Intuit can create the impression that there’s no cost to filing your taxes with TurboTax.

“In several ads, the word ‘free’ is repeated over 40 times in a 30-second ad,” the agency says.

It’s not until you get to the fine-print disclaimer at the end of commercials, it says, that you’re informed “the offer is limited to consumers with ‘simple tax returns’ or ‘simple U.S. returns only.'”

The FTC calls these disclaimers “inadequate to cure the misrepresentation that consumers can file their taxes for free using TurboTax.”

Kerry McLean, Intuit’s general counsel, responded in a statement that it’s “disappointing that the FTC chose to file this lawsuit.

She said the company looks forward “to presenting the facts in court and are confident in the merits of our position.”

Fair enough. But if the FTC’s allegations are anywhere close to accurate, Intuit has some ‘splaining to do.