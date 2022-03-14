No Xbox for you: The global chip shortage worsens

Here’s another way the war in Ukraine hits home for Americans: It’s making the worldwide shortage of microchips even worse.

You may not have known this, but Ukraine is a key source of neon, which is a core ingredient for making the chips that run everything from electronics to cars.

According to Reuters, the country’s two leading neon suppliers, which produce about half the world’s supply of semiconductor-grade neon, have shut down because of the Russian invasion.

This means further chip shortages and price increases are all but inevitable.

As if that wasn’t grim enough, Apple’s supply chain has been further disrupted by China locking down one of its chief technology hubs to contain the worst COVID outbreak in two years.

Remember the pandemic? It’s still a thing.

Foxconn, one of Apple’s biggest suppliers, has suspended operations at its two campuses in Shenzhen as China pursues an aggressive strategy to keep a resurgence of the coronavirus at bay.

The Shenzhen lockdown reportedly will last a week, but could nevertheless add to backlogs for Apple and other tech companies.

Foxconn told CNN that the “date of factory resumption is to be advised by the local government.”

Stir it all together and it’s clear the Ukraine war and COVID comprise a nasty one-two punch for global supply chains.

Also seems fair to conclude your next Xbox or iPhone may not arrive in a timely manner.