Black Friday deals don’t only apply to retail merchandise; many restaurants are offering steep discounts on food items.

Here is a list of some restaurants offering food deals for one of the year’s biggest shopping days.

1-800-Baskets.com

Customers can save $50 when they spend $150 or more on the website.

Almond Cow

Customers can get a Milk Maker for half the price until Nov. 27. The machine makes plant-based milk in under a minute, according to its website. Customers who already have the machine can also save $50 when they spend $200 or more.

Baskin Robbins

Ice cream lovers can receive 20% off Baskin Robbins orders when they make an in-app and online order. To receive the deal, code HOLLY must be applied at checkout.

Dunkin’

While it’s not exclusive to Black Friday, customers can get a $1 medium coffee. The deal is also valid on Cyber Monday. Customers can also get a free doughnut on Wednesdays throughout December.

Honey Baked Ham

Customers can receive a $10 standard shipping fee discount when they place an order on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. The order must be delivered between Nov. 29-Dec. 1 to receive the deal.

IHOP

IHOP has a “kids can eat free” deal available until Nov. 26. Kids under the age of 12 can eat free every day between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Panera Bread

Panera app users can receive 50% off a cup of soup using the code SOUPSEASON until Nov. 27.

Sonic

Sonic rewards members can take advantage of a buy one, get one 50% deal on select menu items and on Cyber Monday, the company will be selling corn dogs for 50 cents.

Yogurtland

Yogurtland’s Real Rewards can earn double the rewards points on Black Friday and receive a $5 bonus card with every gift card purchased for $25 or more on Cyber Monday.