Pass the whine: Musk unhappy that Biden ignored Tesla in the State of the Union

The biggest news on the electric-vehicle front this week is Ford announcing it will reorganize the company so that EVs are in a separate division from traditional gas-powered cars and trucks.

The move is a clear sign of the growing importance of EVs to all carmakers — and a tacit recognition that Tesla has done a powerful job pioneering the market.

But Tesla’s flamboyant chief executive, Elon Musk, wasn’t focused on that.

Instead, he’s having a hissy fit because President Biden didn’t mention his company during Tuesday night’s State of the Union speech.

In an email to CNBC, Musk complained that “Biden has pointedly ignored Tesla.”

“Nobody is watching the State of the Union,” Musk said after Biden praised Ford and General Motors for investing a combined $18 billion toward EV production.

“Tesla has created over 50,000 US jobs building electric vehicles & is investing more than double GM + Ford combined,” a decidedly peeved Musk tweeted.

It’s his party. He’ll cry if he wants to.

Musk has had a tense relationship with the Biden administration. He’s been vocal in his criticism, particularly after he wasn’t invited to a White House event last August at which Biden signed an executive order for EVs to comprise half of all new vehicles sold by 2030.

The Tesla CEO, who has an estimated net worth of more than $235 billion, suggested to CNBC that he’d be on his best behavior if Biden ever requested his company.

The administration has “nothing to worry about,” Musk declared. “I would do the right thing.”

In January, he tweeted that Biden is a “damp sock puppet in human form.”

Tesla shareholders perhaps may be hoping Musk dials that sort of thing down and focuses instead on the increasingly crowded marketplace for EVs.

“We want to beat the old players, we want to beat the new players,” Ford CEO Jim Farley said Wednesday morning after setting a production goal of 2 million EVs a year.

That, more than a White House snubbing, should be Musk’s biggest concern right now.