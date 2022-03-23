Are dogs and cats inflation-proof? Petco thinks so.

The company’s chief exec, Ron Coughlin, said at an investors’ conference that Americans can be counted on to spend lavishly on their critters, even amid soaring consumer prices.

He called the pet category “resilient to economic downturns, resilient to inflation.”

Coughlin is probably correct. Spending on the Lazarus menagerie certainly hasn’t gone down in recent months, despite inflation rising by the fastest pace in 40 years.

Many Americans grappled with the Covid pandemic by adding a furry friend to their family.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, more than 23 million U.S. households adopted a pet after Covid arrived in early 2020.

Market researcher Euromonitor International estimates that Americans spent $21.4 billion on nonmedical pet products through last November, plus another $28.4 billion on dog food.

Petco says the overall U.S. pet industry saw $72 billion in sales last year, and it expects that figure to grow by 7% over the next few years.

Does that make spending on our little friends inflation-proof? Yeah, perhaps.

After all, what else can you splurge on that provides such a healthy return in love and pleasure?