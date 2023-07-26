Meta was once so gobsmacked by the potential of the metaverse that it changed its name from Facebook. (Getty Images)

Seems like just yesterday that the tech world was buzzing about the metaverse, that supercharged revamping of the internet that was supposed to bring virtual reality into all our lives.

Nowadays, it’s more meh-taverse.

Big Tech has pivoted to AI, and venture-capital investment cash is tumbling down that rabbit hole instead of staying in the metaverse hunt.

That’s bad news for Meta, which was once so gobsmacked by the potential of everyone wearing uncomfortable headsets and interacting in the form of cartoon avatars that it changed its name from Facebook.

The company reported its latest quarterly results Wednesday, and overall the news was good.

Revenue up by 11%. Profit up by 16%. Prospects strong for the current quarter.

“We had a good quarter,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement. “We continue to see strong engagement across our apps and we have the most exciting roadmap I’ve seen in a while.”

But does that road still go to the metaverse? While Meta remains committed to manufacturing VR headsets, consumers so far have been largely uninterested in the technology.

Perhaps the big question at this point — for shareholders if no one else — is how much money Meta is prepared to lose before it acknowledges that AI has elbowed the metaverse aside.

Reality Labs, the Meta division overseeing metaverse development, lost another $3.7 billion in the most recent quarter. That’s billion with a “B.”

Since the beginning of last year, the unit has lost more than $21 billion.

That’s a hefty chunk of change — money that could have been more profitably used elsewhere (and that could have perhaps saved some of the thousands of jobs Meta has eliminated).

The object lesson for Silicon Valley is to not get too far ahead of the market. Yes, the metaverse seemed like a decent idea at one point, with applications in social interactions, business, entertainment and education.

But the market’s wariness of the technology seems to have turned into outright rejection, leaving Meta to a large extent twisting in the virtual wind.

That’s one thing for Zuckerberg to deal with. Another is the drop in user engagement on Threads since 100 million people signed up for the platform, mostly as a vote of no confidence in The Platform Formerly Known As Twitter.

On the plus side for Meta, the company reportedly owns the trademark for “X” when used for social-media purposes.

Elon Musk, who has rebranded Twitter as X, is probably wondering why he never bothered to do a routine trademark search.

Expect Meta’s lawsuit for trademark violation to be filed in a real-world court, not the metaverse.