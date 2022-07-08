AMC Theatres, the country’s largest movie-theater chain, is bringing back a sweet deal — $5 movies on Tuesdays.

That’s a smart move from an audience-building perspective, and a considerate move from a man-everything’s-so-darn-expensive perspective.

But why stop there?

Want to show moviegoers you really care about their business? Introduce a sliding scale that makes tickets cheaper for films that get sucky reviews and aren’t doing boffo business.

Which is to say, keep charging $12, $15 or whatever for the gotta-see-it blockbusters (hi, Tom Cruise!). But for the scads of so-so movies churned out by Hollywood, let the market set the price.

The new Thor movie, for example. Yes, it’s a Marvel movie, so there’s lots of reasons for wanting to see it on a big screen.

But reviews have been mixed, to put it kindly, and this sounds like the kind of movie you can wait to arrive on Disney+, which, if you’re a subscriber, you’re already paying for.

On the other hand, if a ticket to see “Thor: Love and Thunder” cost, I don’t know, $10 or less, then sure, I’d check it out in a theater, and maybe even buy some overpriced popcorn while I’m there.

AMC’s $5 Tuesdays will only last through October.

“Discount Tuesday at AMC was a favorite among moviegoers prior to the pandemic,” Eliot Hamlisch, AMC’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

“As millions of moviegoers are returning to AMC each week this summer, we want to ensure that there are a variety of opportunities to find great value while seeing movies only available on the big screen at AMC theatres around the country.”

OK, that’s cool, as far as it goes.

Want more business throughout the year? Then make moviegoing more consumer-friendly.

Retailers routinely discount merch that isn’t selling. You don’t have to be an Avenger to understand this is a winning strategy.