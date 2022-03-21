Oil companies are raking in gobs of cash as a result of soaring energy prices.

Now politicians in the United States and Europe are wondering if they should help struggling consumers by paying a windfall profit tax.

It’s not a farfetched idea. Both the U.S. and Britain have imposed such levies in the past.

This time around, though, it’s mostly progressive lawmakers proposing that Big Oil share the wealth. Conservatives haven’t embraced the idea.

According to CNN, ExxonMobil made $23 billion in profit last year — it’s biggest haul in seven years. The company is expected to earn nearly $33 billion this year.

BP, a.k.a. British Petroleum, pocketed $12.8 billion last year and is forecast to earn $15.6 billion in 2022.

“We need to curb profiteering by Big Oil and provide relief to Americans at the gas pump,” says Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who is co-sponsoring a windfall profit tax bill.

“That starts with ensuring these corporations pay a price when they price gouge,” she says.

Trade groups for both the American and British oil industries counter that windfall profit tax proposals would discourage companies from boosting domestic production as a way to counter the loss of Russian oil exports.

A U.S. windfall profit tax seems unlikely in the current political environment. But the idea underlines the pain ordinary Americans are feeling at the pump.

Gas in Southern California is now averaging $6 a gallon, according to AAA.