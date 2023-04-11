Taco Bell fans will soon say goodbye to an item that debuted nearly a decade ago. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Taco Bell on Tuesday announced that Nacho Fries would be available on menus nationwide starting on April 13.

The return of the fan-favorite item marks the ninth time the fast-food company has offered the food item. Customers can purchase them for $1.99.

Nacho Fries will also be available in the Deluxe Cravings Box alongside the Chicken Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Doritos Locos Taco and a medium drink for $8.49.

Customers can also try a new variation of the popular dish, Yellowbird Nacho Fries.

The limited-edition item pairs Nacho Fries, steak, nacho cheese sauce and Spicy Habanero Ranch sauce.

Nacho Fries hits menus for the ninth time in its classic form on April 13 for a limited time. (Taco Bell)

Taco Bell is teaming up with Austin, TX-based Yellowbird Hot Sauce, to stack flavor and spice on the brand’s iconic fries with the limited time offering of Yellowbird Nacho Fries. (Taco Bell)

Customers can add Yellowbird Nacho Fries to any menu item until April 27 or while supplies last.

“We pride ourselves with serving bold flavors, so partnering with Yellowbird to deliver on spice and craveability feels like second nature,” Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s chief food innovation officer, said in a statement.

“While they won’t be on the menu for long, the Yellowbird Nacho Fries are something really special we’ve been working to bring to fans everywhere.”

Even though the Yellowbird Nacho Fries will only be available for a limited time, customers can still purchase Nacho Fries after April 27.

The company didn’t specify how long Nacho Fries will be available.