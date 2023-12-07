Target’s popular discount holiday meal is back for the holiday season, the Minneapolis-based retail giant announced Tuesday.

Until Dec. 25, Target customers can purchase a holiday meal for under $25 online or in-store.

The dinners are designed to feed up to four people and includes a 6-pound hickory smoked ham and six fixings.

Here is what the meal includes:

5 pounds of Good & Gather Russet Potatoes

Good & Gather Frozen Gold & White Corn Blend

Favorite Day Demi French Bread

6-pound Market Pantry Hickory Smoked Spiral-Cut Bone-In Ham

Favorite Day Peppermint Sandwich Cookies

Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup

Del Monte Cut Green Beans

Additionally, customers can purchase additional sides and desserts for $5 each.

The company also offered a similar deal during Thanksgiving.