Target’s popular discount holiday meal is back for the holiday season, the Minneapolis-based retail giant announced Tuesday.
Until Dec. 25, Target customers can purchase a holiday meal for under $25 online or in-store.
The dinners are designed to feed up to four people and includes a 6-pound hickory smoked ham and six fixings.
Here is what the meal includes:
- 5 pounds of Good & Gather Russet Potatoes
- Good & Gather Frozen Gold & White Corn Blend
- Favorite Day Demi French Bread
- 6-pound Market Pantry Hickory Smoked Spiral-Cut Bone-In Ham
- Favorite Day Peppermint Sandwich Cookies
- Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup
- Del Monte Cut Green Beans
Additionally, customers can purchase additional sides and desserts for $5 each.
The company also offered a similar deal during Thanksgiving.