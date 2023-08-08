Los Angeles’ regional economy is expected to get a boost thanks to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

A new report from the California Center for Jobs and the Economy estimates that Swift’s six-night residency at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood could bring a $320 million boost to the L.A. County GDP through direct, indirect, and induced impacts; increase area employment by 3,300; and increase local earnings by $160 million.

The shows are also expected to boost the local tourism industry, which continues to fall short of pre-pandemic levels. The total number of hotel jobs in the city of Los Angeles is still estimated to be 15% lower than its pre-pandemic peak, according to the report.

The report cited a study from QuestionPro, which indicated that the average concertgoer has spent $1,328 to attend one of Swift’s shows.

The estimated price includes tickets, merchandise, food and clothing expenses.

About 70,240 people have attended each show, according to the report.

SoFi Stadium is the final stop for the Eras Tour 2023 U.S. leg. The “Lover” singer will be performing sold-out shows through Wednesday.

Swift is scheduled to return to the U.S. in 2024 to perform more shows in Miami, New Orleans, Indiana and Toronto.