Oscar Mayer says this completely needless change “pays homage to the brand’s 100% beef franks.” (Getty Images)

As best as I can tell, this isn’t the latest example of wokeness run amok. Nevertheless, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, a really big wiener on wheels, is getting a new name.

The eye-catching vehicle is now the Frankmobile. As in, you know, frankfurters.

Oscar Mayer, owned by condiment king Kraft Heinz, says this completely needless change “pays homage to the brand’s 100% beef franks.”

“The Wienermobile is a beloved American icon that has been sparking smiles and driving craveability for our iconic delicious wieners for nearly 100 years,” Stephanie Vance, Oscar Mayer’s associate brand manager, said in a statement.

That may be true, but considering the Wienermobile has been on the road since 1936, changing its name at this point is either a corporate cry for help or a publicity stunt.

I’m going with the latter — and admit I’m providing the free marketing Oscar Mayer undoubtedly desires.

Along with changing the name of the Wiener Wagon (I just made that up; yours if you want it, Oscar), the company is changing the name of the “Hotdoggers” who staff the thing to “Frankfurters,” which isn’t the snappiest job title, all things considered.

“Oscar Mayer designed every detail of the Frankmobile to encourage people from taking things too seriously,” the company says.

So take the name change with a grain of salt (or the 370 milligrams of sodium in an Oscar Mayer beef frank).

After the current flurry of free press, expect Oscar Mayer to see the light and announce the Frankmobile is once again the Wienermobile.

As it should be.