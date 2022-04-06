Feeling overwhelmed by all the streaming choices available on Netflix, Prime Video and other services? You’re not alone.

A new report from Nielsen says nearly half of U.S. streaming users — 46% — feel like they can’t get their hands around all the content available.

There’s a good reason for this: Nielsen says that, as of February, there were 817,000 unique content titles available on various services.

That’s 817,000 movies, TV shows and other stuff to choose from.

“It’s clear that media companies will need streaming-first mindsets going forward, but they will also need to understand consumer behavior and sentiment to deliver what audiences are looking for — and keep them engaged amid an ever-growing range of choice,” Nielsen says.

In any case, it’s not like anyone’s complaining.

Nearly three-quarters of Americans say they enjoy their streaming services, and 93% say they’ll either stick with their current services or possibly add more.

The percentage of people who subscribe to four or more streaming services has more than doubled over the last three years.

But that can be overwhelming.

After more than two years of pandemic, I personally have watched every single thing available (or at least it feels that way), and now find myself aimlessly clicking through different services in search of anything new and interesting to check out.

Call it an embarrassment of riches.