Think the housing market is rigged against you? It is

Many home buyers, especially younger ones, say they’re being priced out of the housing market. There are good reasons for this — and they highlight the growing unaffordability of homes.

According to Zillow, the number of U.S. cities with a $1 million average cost for homes nearly tripled last year to 481.

And almost half those million-dollar cities, or 44%, are right here in California.

The San Francisco Bay Area and the New York metropolitan region lead the way with 76 million-dollar cities each.

Southern California clocks in at No. 3 with 57 big-ticket towns.

“The surge in demand for housing last year sent home values skyrocketing, even in places where prices already were sky-high, and that helped tip a record number of cities into the million-dollar club,” said Jeff Tucker, a senior economist at Zillow.

Making matters worse, at least for buyers, is that the recent surge in home prices — up by roughly 20% last year — has attracted the interest of institutional investors.

According to Redfin, investors purchased a record 18.4% of homes sold nationwide in the fourth quarter.

Unlike ordinary folk looking for new digs, investors aim to buy properties and then flip them for a higher price, which pushes average costs even higher.

These investors typically use high-tech algorithms to quickly spot good deals. Then they frequently swoop in with all-cash offers that give them a competitive advantage over would-be buyers seeking bank loans.

Investors ponied up about $50 billion in the fourth quarter, grabbing homes as soon as they hit the market.

“It’s tough to compete with all-cash offers, and rising mortgage rates have a smaller impact on investors because they often don’t use mortgages at all,” said Redfin economist Sheharyar Bokhari.

So if it feels like the housing market is rigged against you, it is.