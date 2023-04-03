The big-breasted birds that until now have dominated the poultry industry are no longer in high demand. (Getty Images)

Smaller chickens, beware — KFC and Chick-fil-A have your number.

Restaurant chains that feature chicken sandwiches and chicken-on-the-bone offerings are seeking birds no larger than 4 pounds.

That is, chickens that are more Tom Holland than Henry Cavill.

The big-breasted birds that until now have dominated the poultry industry are no longer in high demand, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Instead, restaurant chains want small-breasted chickens that lend themselves more easily to sandwiches.

This preference, the Journal says, “is driving up costs for restaurant operators.”

“What happened was the chicken sandwich … it just became much tougher for us to find that small bird,” Dan Shapiro, CEO of food-service chain Krispy Krunchy Foods, told the paper.

Poultry suppliers are being pressured to breed more birds that weigh in below heavyweight status, even though smaller chickens have less meat and tend to be less profitable for livestock businesses.

What this change in American eating habits suggests is that the country’s chicken supply will gradually grow smaller in stature, making us a nation of second-rate birds, if you will.

It also could drive up prices because smaller chickens bring in less money, making their production more expensive.

On the other hand, big fat chickens are having a great day.

They’re undoubtedly wondering why they didn’t start pushing the whole small-chicken thing much earlier.