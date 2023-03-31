Twitter will waive the $1,000 monthly fee for its 500 largest advertisers, as well as for the 10,000 most-followed brands. (Getty Images)

Beginning Saturday, Twitter will start stripping status-conveying checkmarks from “legacy” accounts as part of owner Elon Musk’s efforts to boost revenue.

Going forward, individual users will have to pay $8 a month for the once-cool blue checkmark. Businesses and brands will have to pay up to $1,000 monthly.

But not all, apparently.

Variety reports that Twitter will waive the $1,000 monthly fee for its 500 largest advertisers.

It will also drop the fee for the 10,000 most-followed businesses, brands and organizations.

And that includes Twitter itself.

Musk clearly wants it both ways. He wants more money coming in the door, and charging people for checkmark affirmation is seen as one way to do that.

But he doesn’t want to bite the hand that feeds, so hundreds of big advertisers are off the hook.

He also wants to maintain a semblance of integrity for the platform, so Musk is giving thousands of top brands a get-out-of-jail-free card.

That is, he’s sucking up to the likes of YouTube, NASA, ESPN, the NBA and the New York Times so they’ll keep posting free content on Twitter.

Everyone else — you pay if you want verification and a few other perks.

At this point it’s unclear how many of Twitter’s power users will pay for the privilege of a pat on the head from the site.

A number of prominent Twitter users, including William Shatner and Monica Lewinsky, have already indicated they won’t be handing Musk a monthly fee to maintain their blue checkmarks.

My sense (as one of those with a legacy blue checkmark) is that it’s understandable why Musk would want to seek new funding sources as he grapples with the $44 billion he spent for Twitter and billions of dollars in debt.

But any time rules become riddled with loopholes, it’s a recipe for unfairness.

Cutting advertisers a break makes financial sense, but it also makes Twitter appear beholden to its corporate sponsors (not a good look for a social-media platform).

Waiving fees for some high-profile users may safeguard content, but it leaves a sour taste for all others deemed less sponge-worthy (to put it in Seinfeld terms).

At this point, as has been the case since Musk acquired Twitter, it seems like he’s making up stuff as he goes along. Maybe he’ll rethink these rules in coming weeks or months.

Or maybe he’s happy to cheese off many of the people and companies that provide the content that makes Twitter interesting.

Musk may soon learn that he’s not doing any favors for such folk.

They’re the ones helping him out.