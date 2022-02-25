Wall Street, shrugging off global turmoil, goes on a buying spree. The Dow soars

War? Inflation? Whatever.

That was the attitude on Wall Street as traders closed the week with an 835-point surge for the Dow — the best day of the year for the blue-chip index.

The buying spree came amid ongoing conflict in Ukraine and news that a key inflation measure showed that consumer prices kept climbing last month.

So what gives?

First, investors were pleased to see that consumer spending rose last month despite higher prices for many goods.

This suggests consumers aren’t ready to throw in the towel on reopening the economy. Consumer spending accounts for about two-thirds of total economic activity.

Second, growing global turmoil was viewed by Wall Street as an indication that the Federal Reserve may not move as aggressively as feared to raise interest rates as a curb against inflation.

Previously, a half-point rate hike was expected next month. Now, many traders are anticipating a quarter-point increase amid worldwide economic uncertainty.

This would be good for corporate earnings. And that’s pretty much all you need to know.

Once again, it’s clear that Wall Street’s concerns are not the same as Main Street’s.