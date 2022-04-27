Anheuser-Busch is doing its part to provide humanitarian relief to war-torn Ukraine — and it’s inviting Americans to have a beer in the process.

The brewer is bringing Ukraine’s most popular beer brand — Chernigivske — to the United States by producing it at a facility in New Jersey.

The beer will be available on tap in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston and Phoenix this month. Check here to find out where.

Proceeds will go toward assisting Ukrainians trying to survive Russia’s catastrophic invasion of their country.

AB InBev, Anheuser’s parent, also will donate at least $5 million to humanitarian organizations, including the CARE Ukraine Crisis Fund.

The company says the move is “aimed at providing humanitarian relief for those impacted by the crisis in Ukraine.”

How does Chernigivske taste? AB InBev says the beer, part of its brand portfolio, has “subtly fruity notes” and a “moderately bitter finish.” It’s named after the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv.

PR considerations notwithstanding, this is a cool thing for the company to do — and a cool way for thirsty Americans to support Ukrainians during this difficult time.

Drink up.